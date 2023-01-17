Overview of Dr. James Bembry, MD

Dr. James Bembry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yellow Springs, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bembry works at Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Yellow Springs, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.