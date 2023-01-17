Dr. James Bembry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bembry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bembry, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bembry, MD
Dr. James Bembry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yellow Springs, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bembry works at
Dr. Bembry's Office Locations
Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Yellow Springs100 Kahoe Ln, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Ob/Gyn of Greene County at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bembry is amazing and I would recommend him to anyone. He delivered both of my babies and I am beyond grateful for all his support and expertise. He is very knowledgeable and explains things to me in a way that I can understand. I enjoyed his sense of humor too! I have a lot of anxiety and he always put me at ease. He had so much patience with my lists of questions that I brought to each appointment. My labor and delivery for both my sons went better then I ever expected thanks to all his support and extensive knowledge. I absolutely trust his judgment. He’s the best and I wish more doctors were like him.
About Dr. James Bembry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962468165
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bembry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bembry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bembry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bembry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Bembry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bembry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bembry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bembry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.