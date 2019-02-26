Dr. James Craven Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craven Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Craven Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Craven Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Doctors Memorial Hospital, Flowers Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital and Wiregrass Medical Center.
Locations
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
- Doctors Memorial Hospital
- Flowers Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
- Wiregrass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Craven has been my cardiologist since early 2000. I was having palpitations. In 2015, we finally able to catch me in Afib. He has taken GREAT care of me. He put me on the proper medications. I would refer him to anyone. He is a GREAT cardiologist.
About Dr. James Craven Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1659365104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Craven Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craven Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craven Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craven Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Craven Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craven Jr.
