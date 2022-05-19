Overview of Dr. J Danyo, MD

Dr. J Danyo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Danyo works at Danyo Plastic Surgery in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.