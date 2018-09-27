Overview of Dr. J Schillen, MD

Dr. J Schillen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Schillen works at Shasta Orthopaedics in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.