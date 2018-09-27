Dr. J Schillen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Schillen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Schillen, MD
Dr. J Schillen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Schillen's Office Locations
1
Redding1255 Liberty St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Apogee Outpatient Surgery Center1238 West St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schillen is awesome. I understand why I was referred to him as the “shoulder expert” when I developed problems. He really listened and fixed exactly what was wrong. My procedure went as planned and I am back to being active which is super important to me. His personality was great and I always left appointments feeling positive. The only negative was the wait time for surgery due to patient load but the care was worth the wait.
About Dr. J Schillen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Orthopaedic Surgery Institute
- University of Texas
- University of Washington
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Bringham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
