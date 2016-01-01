Dr. Duke II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerone Duke II, DO
Overview of Dr. Jerone Duke II, DO
Dr. Jerone Duke II, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Barbour, Medical Center Enterprise and Wiregrass Medical Center.
Dr. Duke II's Office Locations
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists4300 W Main St Ste 14, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 944-7015
Sia Dermatology2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 305-2085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 944-7015
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Barbour
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Wiregrass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jerone Duke II, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134395072
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duke II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke II has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duke II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.