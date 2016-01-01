Overview of Dr. Jerone Duke II, DO

Dr. Jerone Duke II, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Barbour, Medical Center Enterprise and Wiregrass Medical Center.



Dr. Duke II works at Flowers Medical Group Dothan Neuro-Spine-Pain in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.