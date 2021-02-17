Overview of Dr. J Elliot Decker, MD

Dr. J Elliot Decker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Decker works at MidJersey Orthopaedics in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.