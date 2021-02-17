Dr. J Elliot Decker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Elliot Decker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Absolutely yes! Visiting DR. Deckers office was the most pleasant and reassuring anyone could hope for. Both he and his staff exceed in professional and personal care and attention. His diagnosis of my problem covered all basis of possibilities and surgically corrected it when he zeroed in on it. The post op procedures and followup were exceptional.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Lahey Clinic|Ny Med College|St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Decker has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Decker speaks Spanish.
