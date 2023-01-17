Overview of Dr. J Fisher, MD

Dr. J Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Christiana Spine in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Interlaminar Spacer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.