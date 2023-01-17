Dr. J Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Fisher, MD
Dr. J Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Christiana Spne4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3302, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4004Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Christiana Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had spinal decompression in September 2022 and then again January 2023 on L4/L5. Each side was done a bit differently, due to my diagnoses. I had already seen physical therapists and pain management doctors, and within minutes of reading the imaging, Dr. Fisher was able to diagnose my problems. My pain immediately disappeared after having the first surgery, and I'm still going through the healing process of the second. I have already recommended Dr. Fisher to friends and family that have back pain issues. I highly recommend Dr. Fisher for spinal pain issues.
About Dr. J Fisher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073518056
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Western Reserve
- University Of Pennslyvania Health System
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Interlaminar Spacer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.