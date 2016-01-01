Overview of Dr. Pedro Frommer, MD

Dr. Pedro Frommer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Frommer works at Greater Houston Kidney Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.