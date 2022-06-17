Overview of Dr. J Haney-Weaver, MD

Dr. J Haney-Weaver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haney-Weaver works at Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.