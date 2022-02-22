Dr. JB Joo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. JB Joo, MD
Overview
Dr. JB Joo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group General Surgery2040 Ogden Ave Ste 115, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 585-0200Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Rush Copley Medical Group1220 Hobson Rd Ste 132, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 585-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joo always takes the time to listen, to explain details, to ask questions, and to answer my questions.
About Dr. JB Joo, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1558337089
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Peoria, Illinois
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Joo works at
