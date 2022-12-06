Overview of Dr. Jason Kemberling, MD

Dr. Jason Kemberling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital, Meeker Memorial Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Kemberling works at Minnesota Urology Plymouth in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.