Overview of Dr. John Kortvelesy, MD

Dr. John Kortvelesy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Kortvelesy works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.