Dr. John Kortvelesy, MD
Dr. John Kortvelesy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-3430
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
He is excellent surgeon. I had cross eye surgery in year 1990 and still very happy with the result. I will recommend to someone needs my tape of surgery and he also make you feel so comfortable to talk with you regarding the issues of eyes. Thank you Dr. Kortvelesy....
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kortvelesy has seen patients for Diplopia, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kortvelesy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
