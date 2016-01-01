Dr. John Sturdivant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturdivant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sturdivant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sturdivant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of Alabama College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Grand Strand Primary Care Internal Medicine - Murrells Inlet4630 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 560-5732
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Sturdivant, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama College of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturdivant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sturdivant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturdivant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturdivant has seen patients for Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturdivant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturdivant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturdivant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturdivant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturdivant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.