Overview

Dr. J Macias, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Macias works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.