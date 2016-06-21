Dr. J Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Macias, MD
Overview
Dr. J Macias, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5983 E Grant Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 365-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best in his field!
About Dr. J Macias, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology
