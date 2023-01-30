Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahfood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD
Overview of Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD
Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahfood's Office Locations
- 1 549 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 879-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the first Dr I could find when I moved to fl. I think he is wonderfull. He explains thing and makes you understand you problem. The only thing I would say would be waiting times are occasionally long. But other than that he is a great Dr.
About Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U S FL
- Tampa General Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahfood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahfood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahfood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahfood has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahfood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahfood speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahfood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahfood.
