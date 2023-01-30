Overview of Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD

Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.