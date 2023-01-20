Dr. J Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warrington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Shady Grove Fertility - Pennsylvania865 Easton Rd # 290, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (267) 488-0858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Shady Grove Fertility - Pennsylvania865 Easton Rd # 290, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (267) 488-0858
-
3
Shady Grove Fertility555 E City Ave Ste 1170, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 667-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Words can't express how thankful we are for Dr. Martin & his team whose amazing work allowed us the opportunity to become parents to our little miracle. We switched to Shady Grove Warrington after having a poor experience at another local clinic and we're forever grateful we ended up here. This team was punctual with appointment times, encouraging, professional and provided exceptional care throughout our entire IUI/IVF journey. I highly recommend going on your fertility journey with this incredible team of miracle workers!
About Dr. J Martin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023205507
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.