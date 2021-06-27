See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chardon, OH
Dr. J Martin Leland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. J Martin Leland, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (54)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. J Martin Leland, MD

Dr. J Martin Leland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Dr. Leland works at University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates in Chardon, OH with other offices in Solon, OH, Chicago, IL and Geneva, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Leland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates
    13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-5004
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Uhmp - Dr Steven Galun - Solon
    34055 Solon Rd Ste 204, Solon, OH 44139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-5004
  3. 3
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-1634
  4. 4
    UH Geneva Medical Center
    890 W Main St Ste 202, Geneva, OH 44041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-5004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Portage Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leland?

    Jun 27, 2021
    Dr. Leland III, MD has been outstanding in every aspect of rebuilding my shoulder from my initial consult to the last scheduled appointment; which was this past week, June 23, 2021. I am and will be forever grateful for his service and his staffs caring personalities throughout this process.
    Louis Szabo — Jun 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. J Martin Leland, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. J Martin Leland, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leland to family and friends

    Dr. Leland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. J Martin Leland, MD.

    About Dr. J Martin Leland, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851593412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University-Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Medical College-Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Medical College-Orthopaedic Surgery Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Martin Leland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leland has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Leland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. J Martin Leland, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.