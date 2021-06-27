Dr. J Martin Leland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Martin Leland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Martin Leland, MD
Dr. J Martin Leland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
Dr. Leland's Office Locations
University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-5004Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Uhmp - Dr Steven Galun - Solon34055 Solon Rd Ste 204, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 285-5004
- 3 5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-1634
UH Geneva Medical Center890 W Main St Ste 202, Geneva, OH 44041 Directions (440) 285-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leland III, MD has been outstanding in every aspect of rebuilding my shoulder from my initial consult to the last scheduled appointment; which was this past week, June 23, 2021. I am and will be forever grateful for his service and his staffs caring personalities throughout this process.
About Dr. J Martin Leland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1851593412
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University-Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Albany Medical College-Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Albany Medical College-Orthopaedic Surgery Internship
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
