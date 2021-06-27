Overview of Dr. J Martin Leland, MD

Dr. J Martin Leland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



Dr. Leland works at University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates in Chardon, OH with other offices in Solon, OH, Chicago, IL and Geneva, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.