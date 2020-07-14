Overview of Dr. J McGowan, MD

Dr. J McGowan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. McGowan works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.