Dr. J McGowan, MD
Overview of Dr. J McGowan, MD
Dr. J McGowan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dallas Brain, Spine, and Skull Base Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. McGowan to get his opinion and advice. I provide my updated MRI of my neck and he explained in layman's terms what he would do to fix my neck problems. He was easy to talk to and answered the questions I had that day, and he answered my husband's too. You can tell that he is very experienced in his field of expertise, because he has given seminars at Universities, and his practice is data driven. He also works in the operating room with another set of eyes which is a plus for the patient. Dr. McGowan's staff is friendly and helpful. I have not yet decided on my surgery, but I know that I would trust him to perform it, once I have made up my mind.
About Dr. J McGowan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Northwestern University/McGaw Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGowan speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
