Overview of Dr. J McMurry, MD

Dr. J McMurry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McMurry works at Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.