Dr. J Mehl, MD
Overview
Dr. J Mehl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Paris and Mercy Hospital Waldron.
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith7301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-6000
-
2
Mercy Clinic Cardiology7001 Rogers Ave Ste 401, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-4650
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Paris
- Mercy Hospital Waldron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. J Mehl, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255359931
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- Ohio St University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
