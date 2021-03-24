Overview

Dr. J Mendius, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mendius works at Sutter Specialty Practice in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.