Dr. John Joly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Joly works at Capital Orthopaedic Specialists in Lanham, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD and Suitland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.