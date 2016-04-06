Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. J Moore, MD
Dr. J Moore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Prisma Health Marshall I Pickens Hospital701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8431
Advanced Hearing Solutions of Greenville LLC12 Maple Tree Ct Ste 201, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 252-4889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore is literally a life saver. I was experiencing side effects and complications (kidney failure) as a result of a medicine prescribed by my previous psychiatrist who dismissed my symptoms. Dr. Moore immediately addressed and fixed the issue. He is also very very nice.
About Dr. J Moore, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497767792
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.