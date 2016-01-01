Overview of Dr. Joseph Phillips, MD

Dr. Joseph Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Southeast Health Urology in Dothan, AL with other offices in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.