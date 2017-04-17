See All Cardiologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. James Phillips III, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Phillips III, MD

Dr. James Phillips III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Phillips III works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III in Columbia, SC with other offices in Newberry, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Wheezing and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips III' Office Locations

    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III
    1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III
    1830 Pondfield Rd Ste A2, Newberry, SC 29108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wheezing
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wheezing
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Sinus Bradycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Surgery
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Confusion
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Heart Block
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 17, 2017
    Dr Phillips is by far the best cardiologist I have ever had in my 67 years. He diagnosed my condition almost immediately. My previous cardiologist could not nor would not listen to my concerns and follow through with any diagnosis. Dr Phillips was highly recommended by friends and family, the highest form of compliment. Dr Phillips listens. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM
    LJ in Columbia, SC — Apr 17, 2017
    About Dr. James Phillips III, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
    • Lexington Medical Center
    • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Phillips III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips III has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Wheezing and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

