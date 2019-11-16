Dr. J Vicente Poblete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poblete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Vicente Poblete, MD
Overview of Dr. J Vicente Poblete, MD
Dr. J Vicente Poblete, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.
Dr. Poblete works at
Dr. Poblete's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Amherst Fhc5172 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 930-2572
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Poblete. Very pleased with the outcome of my surgery. Excellent staff. Positive experience.
About Dr. J Vicente Poblete, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1215999537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poblete has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poblete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poblete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poblete has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poblete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poblete speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Poblete. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poblete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poblete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poblete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.