Dr. James Quarles Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Quarles Jr' Office Locations
University Urology Associates818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 403, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-0705
Augusta Urology Associates LLC4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 2200, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-0705
Augusta Urology Associates LLC2258 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 301, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 733-9461
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Quarles Jr, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
