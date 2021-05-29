Dr. Rauh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Rauh, MD
Overview of Dr. J Rauh, MD
Dr. J Rauh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miles City, MT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Rosary Healthcare.
Dr. Rauh's Office Locations
J. Randall Rauh MD Inc.330 Roger Ln Ste 4, Miles City, MT 59301 Directions (406) 234-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Rosary Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the view doctors left out there who will listen to his patients, and actually involve them in their health decisions! Truly great care.
About Dr. J Rauh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Okla Coll Med-Tulsa Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauh has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.