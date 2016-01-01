Dr. J Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Reed, MD
Dr. J Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Office661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 328, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-5204
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.