Dr. J Retan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Retan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Retan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Retan, MD
Dr. J Retan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.
Dr. Retan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Retan's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Green Mercy Hospital1515 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 930-3615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Retan?
I love Dr Retan. He really cares about his patients. He has really gone above and beyond for me.
About Dr. J Retan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 66 years of experience
- English
- 1225104094
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Retan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Retan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Retan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Retan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Retan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Retan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Retan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Retan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.