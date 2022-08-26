See All Vascular Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD

Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Rheudasil works at Emory Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rheudasil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Vascular Surgery
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 625, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Reading these other bad reviews are encouraging me to write a positive one. I didn't think he was rude and uncaring, just quiet and to the point. I will say I wound up having a lot of questions that came to me later since there wasn't a lot of explanation about the procedures, but when I called back and left a message with the nurses they returned my call and we're very helpful. My wait times have been so short I didn't have time to fill out any paperwork. Overall I'm pleased with the procedure results and the entire staff. My biggest complaint was parking!
    Aug 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD
    About Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033184767
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
