Dr. John Evans, MD
Dr. John Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
J. Robert Evans MD PC355 E 21st St Ste H, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 886-2609
Stewart Rex Wright MD Office10408 Industrial Cir, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 796-0363
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
This is the best dr around he came back from vacation to take care of me! Then when the Hhospital didn't have any sprite to mix with the stuff I needed to drink he went bakers and got me sprite! Best bed side manners all around thank you so much for caring!
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
