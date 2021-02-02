Dr. Monroe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Robert Monroe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Robert Monroe, MD
Dr. J Robert Monroe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mauldin, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Monroe's Office Locations
Palmetto Greenville Urology - Mauldin309 W BUTLER RD, Mauldin, SC 29662 Directions (864) 295-2131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ghs Cancer Inst-andrews200 Andrews St Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 295-2131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Monroe. Visited 2/1/21 for elevated psa. All staff were very kind and polite. the wait was long, about 45 minutes. Dr. Monroe was very friendly and approachable. I will see him again.
About Dr. J Robert Monroe, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225067556
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monroe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monroe has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monroe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.