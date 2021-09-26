See All Neurologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. J Rosenhamer, MD

Neurology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J Rosenhamer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University - Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenhamer works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic Neurology
    1245 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 560-3823
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache

Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2021
    Dr. Rosenhamer was compassionate and truth-telling, the top ingredients I look for in a doctor. Although this appt was not for me, I believe in his expertise totally. We will be back!
    — Sep 26, 2021
    About Dr. J Rosenhamer, MD

    • Neurology
    Specialties
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1558658138
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston
    • St George's University - Grenada, West Indies
