Dr. J Rosenhamer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. J Rosenhamer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University - Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Utica Park Clinic Neurology1245 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 560-3823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rosenhamer was compassionate and truth-telling, the top ingredients I look for in a doctor. Although this appt was not for me, I believe in his expertise totally. We will be back!
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston
- St George's University - Grenada, West Indies
Dr. Rosenhamer accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenhamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenhamer has seen patients for Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenhamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenhamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenhamer.
