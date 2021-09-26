Overview

Dr. J Rosenhamer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University - Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenhamer works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.