Overview of Dr. Jihad Salameh, MD

Dr. Jihad Salameh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital



Dr. Salameh works at Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group, Behavioral Health Services in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.