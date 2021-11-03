Dr. Jihad Salameh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salameh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jihad Salameh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jihad Salameh, MD
Dr. Jihad Salameh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Salameh's Office Locations
Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group, Behavioral Health Services1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 334, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-5000
Virginia Hospital Center1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jihad Salameh, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1487754578
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salameh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salameh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salameh has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salameh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salameh speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Salameh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salameh.
