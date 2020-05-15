Dr. J Scott Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Scott Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. J Scott Allen, MD
Dr. J Scott Allen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
J Scott Allen MD26111 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 201C, Franklin, MI 48025 Directions (248) 626-7008
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor very friendly very professional learned a lot from the session about my disorder and looking forward to my next visit
About Dr. J Scott Allen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital
- Santa Monica Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
