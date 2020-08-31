See All Plastic Surgeons in Draper, UT
Dr. J Self, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (26)
Map Pin Small Draper, UT
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. J Self, MD

Dr. J Self, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Self works at Dr. Bindrup's Office in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Self's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bindrup's Office
    11762 S State St Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 316-1313
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. J Self, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912012287
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Self, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Self has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

