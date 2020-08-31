Overview of Dr. J Self, MD

Dr. J Self, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Self works at Dr. Bindrup's Office in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.