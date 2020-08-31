Dr. J Self, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Self, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Bindrup's Office11762 S State St Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 316-1313Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Self is simply the BEST! His bedside manner is amazing, his assistant, Lynn, is fantastic, and the outcome speaks for itself! I had a repair to fix a botched breast augmentation, and his work truly is PERFECTION! His pre-op care was beyond thorough, and every aspect of what would take place during my surgery was explained in great detail. His post-op care is even better, if that's possible. The follow-up care and concern was above and beyond what I have experienced by a medical doctor, and I would highly recommend his services to anyone looking for an amazing plastic surgeon. Beyond happy with my results!!!!!!!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Self has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Self accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.
