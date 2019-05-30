Overview

Dr. James Mallery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Mallery works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.