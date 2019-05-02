Dr. J Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Smith, MD
Dr. J Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiac and Thoracic (Chest) Surgery Offices10496 Montgomery Rd Ste 104, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 865-5120
-
2
Kettering Cardiothoracic & Vascular3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5650, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-3611
-
3
Cinti Orthopaedic & Spine Inst2123 Auburn Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
in August 2011 Dr J. Michael Smith repaired my Mitral Valve with robotic surgery. The surgery was performed on Wednesday and I went home on Saturday. Everything was very professional with Dr. Smith and his entire staff that I encountered. I would highly recommend him to everyone and if I ever need another surgery I will definite try to get him to perform the surgery. Kenneth E. Easter
About Dr. J Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316971757
Education & Certifications
- Yale U
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Partial Lung Collapse and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.