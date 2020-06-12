Dr. Thorne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Thorne, MD
Overview of Dr. J Thorne, MD
Dr. J Thorne, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with Boston's Children Hospital ~ Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
Dr. Thorne works at
Dr. Thorne's Office Locations
MountainStar Cardiovascular Surgery1160 E 3900 S Ste 3500, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 743-4750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thorne came highly recommended by persons in the medical field that have worked closely with him. I would rate Dr. Thorne as A+++++. He is an outstanding, caring surgeon. In my opinion Dr. Thorne is an exceptional physician who rightly deserves the high position that he is held in the thoracic surgery community. His skills as a surgeon are only matched by his caring treatment of his patients. I without a second thought placed my full trust in him. I feel very grateful to be able to count him as my physician.
About Dr. J Thorne, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1356335970
Education & Certifications
- Boston's Children Hospital ~ Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
- University of Utah
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Thorne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorne speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorne, there are benefits to both methods.