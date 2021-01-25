Dr. James Toney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Toney, MD
Dr. James Toney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Toney's Office Locations
Pat Taylor MD733 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 533-1491
- 2 630 S FLEISHEL AVE, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 533-1491
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just checking to see if Dr. Toney is still around. I believe him to be extremely knowledgeable, in possession of a wonderful bedside manner, and one who cares about his patients welfare on a personal level. In my opinion, fellow medical constituents will do well to track and follow his example. God’s blessings.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toney has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Toney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toney.
