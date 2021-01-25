Overview of Dr. James Toney, MD

Dr. James Toney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Toney works at Pat Taylor MD in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.