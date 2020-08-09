Overview of Dr. J Udall, MD

Dr. J Udall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Udall works at Banner Children's Specialists Orthopedics Clinic in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Broken Arm and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.