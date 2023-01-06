Overview of Dr. J Wells, MD

Dr. J Wells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Watauga Orthopedics in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.