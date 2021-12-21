Overview

Dr. J West, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. West works at Gastroenterology Associates of Athens in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.