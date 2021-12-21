Dr. J West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J West, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J West, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. West works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Athens340 N Milledge Ave Ste B, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 548-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was quick to get an appointment (due to a cancellation). All staff very professional and caring. Dr West was attentive and asked all the right questions to help me to remember symptoms I had forgotten.
About Dr. J West, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1710024195
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
Dr. West has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
