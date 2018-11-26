See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. J Wilson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. J Wilson, MD

Dr. J Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lubbock Heart Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at CENTER FOR ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

    Center for Orthopedic Surgerythe
    4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 797-4985
    Center for Orthopedic Surgery Llp
    301 Utica Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 797-4985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lubbock Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 26, 2018
    Great Doctor. Had a great knee replacement. Has alot of common sense.
    William Rainwater in MIDLAND, TX — Nov 26, 2018
    About Dr. J Wilson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306840947
    Education & Certifications

    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at CENTER FOR ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

