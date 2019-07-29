See All Urologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. J Yurkanin, MD

Urology
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. J Yurkanin, MD

Dr. J Yurkanin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Yurkanin works at Desert Mountain Urology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yurkanin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Mountain Urology
    5240 E Knight Dr Ste 108, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 321-4266
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2019
    I have had a few surgeries by Dr Yurkanin. He has done an excellent job on all. He’s very busy but I have never felt rushed. He knows what he’s doing and I wouldn’t want anyone but him as my urologist. Highly respected by hospital personnel.
    J Blanchard — Jul 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. J Yurkanin, MD
    About Dr. J Yurkanin, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144409145
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctrr
    • U Az Coll Med
    • U Ca Davis Med Ctr
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yurkanin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yurkanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yurkanin works at Desert Mountain Urology in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Yurkanin’s profile.

    Dr. Yurkanin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yurkanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurkanin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurkanin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yurkanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yurkanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

