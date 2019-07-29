Dr. Yurkanin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Yurkanin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. J Yurkanin, MD
Dr. J Yurkanin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Yurkanin works at
Dr. Yurkanin's Office Locations
Desert Mountain Urology5240 E Knight Dr Ste 108, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 321-4266Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a few surgeries by Dr Yurkanin. He has done an excellent job on all. He’s very busy but I have never felt rushed. He knows what he’s doing and I wouldn’t want anyone but him as my urologist. Highly respected by hospital personnel.
About Dr. J Yurkanin, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctrr
- U Az Coll Med
- U Ca Davis Med Ctr
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yurkanin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yurkanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yurkanin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yurkanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yurkanin speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurkanin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurkanin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yurkanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yurkanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.