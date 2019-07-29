Overview of Dr. J Yurkanin, MD

Dr. J Yurkanin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Yurkanin works at Desert Mountain Urology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.