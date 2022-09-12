Overview

Dr. J Michael Panczyszyn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fox Lake, IL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA



Dr. Panczyszyn works at Fox Lake Dental Care in Fox Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.