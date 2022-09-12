Dr. J Michael Panczyszyn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panczyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Michael Panczyszyn, DDS
Overview
Dr. J Michael Panczyszyn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fox Lake, IL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Panczyszyn works at
Locations
Fox Lake Dental Care1402 S US Highway 12, Fox Lake, IL 60020 Directions (847) 407-8417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is great at explaining in layman's terms which makes one able to understand specifics of the problem.
About Dr. J Michael Panczyszyn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panczyszyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panczyszyn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Panczyszyn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Panczyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panczyszyn works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Panczyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panczyszyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panczyszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panczyszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.