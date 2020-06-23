Overview

Dr. J Pidkowicz, DO is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery At Oklahoma State University|Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Pidkowicz works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.