Offers telehealth
Dr. J Ramsey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital and Yalobusha General Hospital.
Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Flowood Clinic4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Madison Clinic501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital
- Yalobusha General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent office procedure performed by James R. Ramsey, M.D. and his support staff yesterday. The cortisone injection in my shoulder was quite painless with no negative side effects incurred.
About Dr. J Ramsey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376531582
Education & Certifications
- Princeton Orthopaedic Associates
- University Ark For Med Scis
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Mississippi
- University Of Southern Mississippi
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.