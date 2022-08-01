Overview of Dr. Ja Hyun Shin, MD

Dr. Ja Hyun Shin, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Shin works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.